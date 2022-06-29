White House Outlines New Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy: What You Need To Know

- The White House unveiled the first phase of its national monkeypox vaccine strategy, with plans to send doses to areas with confirmed outbreaks.
- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to distribute 296,000 doses of the Bavarian Nordic A/S's BVNRY Jynneos vaccine, an already-developed monkeypox vaccine.
- The U.S. is releasing 56,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine from the strategic national stockpile, and 240,000 doses will follow in the coming weeks.
- HHS expects more than 750,000 doses to be made available over the summer. An additional 500,000 doses will undergo completion, inspection, and release throughout the fall, totaling 1.6 million doses available this year.
- As per the White House statement, State and local health departments can also order supplies of Emergent BioSolutions Inc's EBS ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine.
- ACAM2000 carries a greater risk of certain serious side effects than Jynneos and cannot be provided to individuals who are immunocompromised or have heart disease.
- Price Action: EBS shares closed at $31.25 on Tuesday.
