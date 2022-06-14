EU, Bavarian Nordic Ink Supply Pact For 110,000 Monkeypox Vaccines

by

European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) has ordered 110,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic A/S's BVNRY MVA-BN smallpox/monkeypox vaccine.

MVA-BN smallpox/monkeypox vaccine. Deliveries of vaccines to HERA will commence immediately and be completed during the following months.

The vaccines will be bought with EU funds and delivered to EU states, Reuters reported citing EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides. Doses are to be delivered proportionately to the population, starting with states with the most urgent needs.

Due to the order from HERA and other smaller orders, Bavarian Nordic raised its FY22 sales expectations to DKK 1.9 billion - 2.1 billion (previously DKK 1.8 billion - 2 billion).

It expects an EBITDA loss of DKK (600) - (800) million (previously a loss of DKK (700) -(900) million.

The company expects cash and cash equivalents at year-end of DKK 1.5 billion - DKK 1.7 billion, compared to prior guidance of DKK 1.4 billion - 1.6 billion.

The guidance reflects the significant R&D investments to advance the company's vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus and a booster vaccine against COVID-19 into Phase 3 trials.

About 900 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 19 EU countries and also in Norway and Iceland, which will be entitled to receive doses despite not being EU members, the Commission said.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.