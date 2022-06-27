Ipsen Scoops Up Blood Cancer-Focused Epizyme - Read Why

Ipsen SA IPSEY has agreed to acquire Epizyme Inc EPZM at $1.45 per share for approximately $247 million, plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share.

The deal is expected to close by Q3.

The primary focus of the acquisition is on Epizyme's lead medicine, Tazverik (tazemetostat), a chemotherapy-free EZH2 inhibitor, which was granted FDA Accelerated Approval in 2020.

It is currently indicated for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) harboring EZH2 mutations and who did not respond to other treatments.

It is also indicated for patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma not eligible for complete resection.

Tazverik is currently in the Phase 3 trial in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) in patients with relapsed/refractory FL who have received at least one prior therapy.

Initial data readout is expected in 2026.

Each CVR entitles deferred cash payments of $0.30 payable upon the first achievement of $250 million in sales of Tazverik in any period of four consecutive quarters by 2026.

An additional $0.70 per CVR is payable upon FDA approval for Tazverik and R2 combo in second-line follicular lymphoma by 1 January 2028.

Ipsen will also acquire Epizyme's oral SETD2 inhibitor candidate, EZM0414, currently in Phase 1/1b trial for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma & diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as preclinical programs focusing on epigenetic targets.

The acquisition of Epizyme will immediately provide incremental sales and leverage the U.S. commercial infrastructure.

Ipsen expects the transaction to be moderately dilutive on its core operating income until the end of 2024.

Price Action: EPZM shares are up 59.33% at $1.52 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.