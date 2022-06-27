Ipsen Scoops Up Blood Cancer-Focused Epizyme - Read Why

Ipsen SA IPSEY has agreed to acquire Epizyme Inc EPZM at $1.45 per share for approximately $247 million, plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share.
- The deal is expected to close by Q3.
- The primary focus of the acquisition is on Epizyme's lead medicine, Tazverik (tazemetostat), a chemotherapy-free EZH2 inhibitor, which was granted FDA Accelerated Approval in 2020.
- It is currently indicated for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) harboring EZH2 mutations and who did not respond to other treatments.
- It is also indicated for patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma not eligible for complete resection.
- Tazverik is currently in the Phase 3 trial in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) in patients with relapsed/refractory FL who have received at least one prior therapy.
- Initial data readout is expected in 2026.
- Each CVR entitles deferred cash payments of $0.30 payable upon the first achievement of $250 million in sales of Tazverik in any period of four consecutive quarters by 2026.
- An additional $0.70 per CVR is payable upon FDA approval for Tazverik and R2 combo in second-line follicular lymphoma by 1 January 2028.
- Ipsen will also acquire Epizyme's oral SETD2 inhibitor candidate, EZM0414, currently in Phase 1/1b trial for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma & diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as preclinical programs focusing on epigenetic targets.
- The acquisition of Epizyme will immediately provide incremental sales and leverage the U.S. commercial infrastructure.
- Ipsen expects the transaction to be moderately dilutive on its core operating income until the end of 2024.
- Price Action: EPZM shares are up 59.33% at $1.52 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
