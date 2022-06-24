Sanofi-GSK's Beta-Containing COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Efficacy Against Omicron

by

Sanofi SA SNY and GSK plc GSK have announced positive data from their vaccine trial of adjuvanted bivalent D614 and Beta (B.1.351) vaccine candidate.

and have announced positive data from their vaccine trial of adjuvanted bivalent D614 and Beta (B.1.351) vaccine candidate. "Sanofi-GSK's vaccine is the first candidate to demonstrate efficacy in a placebo-controlled trial in an environment of high Omicron variant circulation," Sanofi said in a statement.

The bivalent vaccine targets the beta variant and the original strain of the virus.

Related: Sanofi-GSK's Next-Gen COVID-19 Booster Shows Potential Against Variants Of Concern.

Sanofi-GSK's Next-Gen COVID-19 Booster Shows Potential Against Variants Of Concern. In a trial involving 13,000 adults, the vaccine demonstrated an efficacy rate of 64.7% against symptomatic COVID and 72% against infections specifically caused by the omicron variant.

When used in people who previously had COVID, the results were stronger. The vaccine generated an efficacy rate of 75.1% against symptomatic COVID and 93.2% in omicron-confirmed symptomatic cases.

The new data supporting the bivalent vaccine will be submitted to regulatory authorities.

Sanofi and GSK's original COVID-19 vaccine is already under review by the European Medicines Agency.

Price Action: SNY shares are up 3.27% at $52.07, and GSK stock is up 1.01% at $43.18 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

SNY shares are up 3.27% at $52.07, and GSK stock is up 1.01% at $43.18 during the premarket session on the last check Friday. Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.