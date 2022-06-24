Sanofi-GSK's Beta-Containing COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Efficacy Against Omicron

- Sanofi SA SNY and GSK plc GSK have announced positive data from their vaccine trial of adjuvanted bivalent D614 and Beta (B.1.351) vaccine candidate.
- "Sanofi-GSK's vaccine is the first candidate to demonstrate efficacy in a placebo-controlled trial in an environment of high Omicron variant circulation," Sanofi said in a statement.
- The bivalent vaccine targets the beta variant and the original strain of the virus.
- In a trial involving 13,000 adults, the vaccine demonstrated an efficacy rate of 64.7% against symptomatic COVID and 72% against infections specifically caused by the omicron variant.
- When used in people who previously had COVID, the results were stronger. The vaccine generated an efficacy rate of 75.1% against symptomatic COVID and 93.2% in omicron-confirmed symptomatic cases.
- The new data supporting the bivalent vaccine will be submitted to regulatory authorities.
- Sanofi and GSK's original COVID-19 vaccine is already under review by the European Medicines Agency.
