EMA Starts Review Of Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline's COVID-19 Vaccine

by Vandana Singh
March 30, 2022 3:24 PM | 1 min read
  • The European Medicines Agency has started reviewing Sanofi SA SNY and its partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc's GSK application seeking conditional authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The vaccine candidate, Vidprevtyn, was already being evaluated under a rolling review by EMA.
  • The drugmakers had earlier said that they would seek regulatory approval for their COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster and a standalone two-dose shot.
  • In support of the companies' application, the final data package comprising a late-stage vaccine trial and another trial testing it as a booster was submitted to the EMA on March 29, the drugmakers said in an email to Reuters.
  • Last month, the final analysis of the booster trial showed it could increase neutralizing antibodies by 18 to 30 times.
  • Separately, the European drug regulator has started a review for Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine to extend use to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years
  • The World Health Organization, European Union, India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Australia have conditionally authorized the vaccine. 
  • However, the two-dose COVID vaccine is yet to receive FDA authorization.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.34% at $51.60, GSK stock is up 0.62% at $43.56, NVAX shares are down 4.99% at $74.90 during the market session the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineEuropean Medicines AgencyBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral