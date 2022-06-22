ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Galapagos Bets €225M On CellPoint Marking Its Entry Into CAR-T Field

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 6:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Galapagos GLPG agreed to acquire CellPoint and AboundBio in an all-cash transaction propelling into next-generation cell therapy while significantly broadening its portfolio and capabilities.
  • Galapagos will pay an upfront amount of €125 million for CellPoint, an additional €100 million to be paid upon achieving certain milestones, and $14 million for AboundBio. 
  • Galapagos said that, through the acquisition of CellPoint and AboundBio, it gains access to an automated point-of-care cell therapy supply model and a next-generation fully human antibody-based therapeutics platform.
  • Related: RBC Expects Business Development To Unlock This Pharma Stock's Balance Sheet Value.
  • The deal aims for three next-generation CAR-Ts to the clinic over the next three years.
  • CellPoint has developed a novel point-of-care supply model, which offers the potential for efficient, 7-day delivery of CAR-T therapies and avoids complex logistics. 
  • The proprietary platform consists of CellPoint's end-to-end xCellit workflow management and monitoring software and Lonza Group's LZAGF Cocoon system, a closed, automated manufacturing platform for cell and gene therapies.
  • Price Action: GLPG shares are down 1.91% at $54.93 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechM&ANewsHealth CareGeneral