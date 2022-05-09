QQQ
RBC Expects Business Development To Unlock This Pharma Stock's Balance Sheet Value

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 3:30 PM | 1 min read
  • RBC Capital Markets views Galapagos' NV GLPG Q1 Jyseleca revenues in line as the story focuses on whether new leadership can unlock value from GLPG's ample balance sheet.
  • Jyseleca's Q1 sales reached €14.4 million, with total sales up 20% Y/Y to €136.3 million.
  • The company held a cash balance of €4.64 billion, with cash burn guidance of €450-€490 million in FY22. 
  • Business Development primarily involves deals or collaborations around early-stage assets rather than later-stage or large acquisitions and openness to indications outside of areas GLPG has worked historically. 
  • RBC senses a collaborative tone towards partner Gilead Sciences Inc GILD, though it believes the deal structure between the parties may need some tuning for optimal value creation. 
  • With the strategic review of the internal and external pipeline still evolving, the analysts expect shares to trade in line. 
  • The analysts raised the price target to $62 from $60 on model updates.
  • Price Action: GLPG shares are down 5.38% at $56.45 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

