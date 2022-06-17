LAVA Therapeutics Highlights Encouraging Clinical Updates on Lead Cancer Program

by

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX hosted a clinical update call focused on initial Phase 1/2a data for LAVA-051 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple myeloma (MM) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology and European Hematology Association meetings.

hosted a clinical update call focused on initial Phase 1/2a data for LAVA-051 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple myeloma (MM) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology and European Hematology Association meetings. "Although preliminary, these data support our view of LAVA-051 as a promising candidate that has the potential to overcome challenges of existing T-cell approaches, which frequently show cytokine release syndrome very close to their efficacious dose," said Arnon Kater, LAVA-051 clinical trial investigator.

LAVA Therapeutics Shares Interim LAVA-051 Data From Early-Stage Cancer Trial. The early clinical data from the first four cohorts demonstrate early signals of potential anti-tumor activity in CLL and MM patients and an attractive safety profile, Kater added.

Notably, the pharmacodynamic determinations gathered from the patients in the early clinical study reflect the mechanism of action of LAVA-051, he added.

LAVA-051 is a humanized Gammabody designed to activate both Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cells and type 1 NKT cells to kill CD1d-expressing tumor cells.

Price Action: LVTX shares closed at $2.78 on Thursday.

