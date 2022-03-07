 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LAVA Therapeutics Shares Interim LAVA-051 Data From Early-Stage Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
LAVA Therapeutics Shares Interim LAVA-051 Data From Early-Stage Cancer Trial
  • LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: LVTXannounced initial data from its first clinical study with LAVA-051. 
  • The presentation will include data from the first three cohorts of the LAVA-051 Phase 1/2a trial, along with preclinical data on its two lead programs, LAVA-051 and LAVA-1207.
  • The first three dose-escalation cohorts showed LAVA-051 to be safe and well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or observed cytokine release syndrome. 
  • Per the study protocol, the cohort three dose was 33-times that of the cohort one dose. 
  • Drug exposure and Vγ9Vδ2, T cell receptor occupancy of LAVA-051, increased with LAVA-051 dose increases and peripheral blood Vγ9Vδ2 T cells also expressed higher levels of activation markers after LAVA-051 dosing. 
  • One patient with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) experienced multiple enlarged tender diseased lymph nodes one week after first dosing that subsequently regressed, reminiscent of tumor flare.
  • Additional data from the dose-escalation phase of the trial is expected in Q2 of 2022 and from the disease-specific expansion cohorts in 2H of 2022.
  • In October last year, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to LAVA-051 to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
  • The Phase 1/2a trial for LAVA-051 is initially being conducted in Europe. LAVA expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA, if accepted, will subsequently include patients in the U.S.
  • Price Action: LVTX shares are up 5.14% at $4.61 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LVTX)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ImmunityBio Reports Positive Readout, Valneva Starts Late-Stage Chikungunya Vaccine Study, Sio Gene Shelves Parkinson's Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com