FDA Committee Backs Moderna's COVID-19 Shot For Kids, Adolescents: Report

COVID-19 vaccine received unanimous backing from the FDA's committee of independent immunization experts for children ages 6 through 17. Reuters reported that there is limited chance for a significant immediate demand for the Moderna shots for 6- to 17-year-olds.

/ vaccine authorization for children aged 5 to 11 in October and approval for teenagers in a couple of months. According to CDC, just 30% of kids between 5 to 11 years and 60% of 12 -17-year-olds are fully vaccinated in the U.S.

Children ages 6 to 11 would receive smaller 50 microgram shots, while teens ages 12 to 17 would receive the same dosage as adults at 100 micrograms.

The FDA is likely to authorize the Moderna vaccine for ages 6-17 soon. The CDC also needs to recommend the vaccine's use. A committee of its advisers is scheduled to meet Friday and Saturday.

There have been concerns that the Moderna vaccine is associated with a higher risk of heart inflammation than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

MRNA shares closed 3.78% higher at $121.56 on Tuesday.

