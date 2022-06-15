FDA Committee Backs Moderna's COVID-19 Shot For Kids, Adolescents: Report

- Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccine received unanimous backing from the FDA's committee of independent immunization experts for children ages 6 through 17.
- Reuters reported that there is limited chance for a significant immediate demand for the Moderna shots for 6- to 17-year-olds.
- It cited Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE's BNTX vaccine authorization for children aged 5 to 11 in October and approval for teenagers in a couple of months.
- According to CDC, just 30% of kids between 5 to 11 years and 60% of 12 -17-year-olds are fully vaccinated in the U.S.
- Children ages 6 to 11 would receive smaller 50 microgram shots, while teens ages 12 to 17 would receive the same dosage as adults at 100 micrograms.
- The FDA is likely to authorize the Moderna vaccine for ages 6-17 soon. The CDC also needs to recommend the vaccine's use. A committee of its advisers is scheduled to meet Friday and Saturday.
- There have been concerns that the Moderna vaccine is associated with a higher risk of heart inflammation than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
- Price Action: MRNA shares closed 3.78% higher at $121.56 on Tuesday.
- Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.