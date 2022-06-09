ñol

US Schedules Covid-19 Vaccines For Children Below Five Years

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 7:51 AM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. government is preparing to launch vaccines for children below five in conjunction with educational and outreach efforts, pending approval by federal regulators, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The government looks to provide ten million initial doses as the virus spreads nationwide, leaving the parents anxious.
  • The vaccinations could begin by June 21, subject to the regulatory approval for Moderna, Inc MRNAPfizer, Inc PFE, and partner BioNTech SE BNTX.
  • Equal amounts of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna will be available on approval.
  • Five million doses have been made available for preorders by states, community health centers, and pharmacies. Another five million doses will be made available for preorder. 
  • The government aimed to make them available through public-health clinics, community health centers, pharmacies including children’s hospitals, health systems, and pop-up clinics at children’s museums.
  • Vaccination rates for children between 5 and 18 years trailed those for older people.
  • An FDA advisory committee will meet on June 14-15 to review the vaccination data, followed by a CDC review on June 17-18.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares traded higher by 1.25% at $150.38 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Image by x3 from Pixabay

