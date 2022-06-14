Moderna's COVID-19 Shot Likely Related To Higher Heart Inflammation Risk Than Pfizer's: Reuters

- Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccine may relate to a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer Inc PFE - BioNTech SE's BNTX shot, Reuters reported citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Citing recent data, CDC said that the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis, types of heart inflammation linked to both the mRNA shots, were inconsistent across all of the U.S. vaccine safety monitoring systems.
- The CDC's analysis comes as the FDA advisers meet on Tuesday to discuss the authorization of Moderna's vaccine for children and teens aged 6-17.
- Based on data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) system, the incidence of heart inflammation was 97.3 cases per million doses for males aged 18-39 following the second dose of Moderna's shot, versus 81.7 cases per million Pfizer vaccine doses.
- Available information suggests that most people with myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination recover over time, the CDC said.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 4.33% at $121.82 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
