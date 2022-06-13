Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Safety, Effectiveness For Children Under 17 Years

- As per the FDA briefing document, Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children aged six months to 17 years old.
- The FDA's reviewers said that the vaccine had generated a similar immune response in the children than that observed in adults in previous trials.
- "Available data support the effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in pediatric age groups from 6 months through 17 years of age," the FDA staff said.
- The FDA staff also said the vaccine generally had a similar side effect profile in children as in adults, although younger children had fevers more frequently.
- Myocarditis/pericarditis, particularly in the first week following Dose 2, is a known risk associated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
- There is no U.S. real-world data for Moderna's shot. But the real-world data from Australia, Canada, and France indicated a similar myocarditis/pericarditis risk compared to individuals 18-24 years.
- Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE BNTX shot has also been linked to rare instances of a type of heart inflammation.
- The document mentioned that the pediatric trial safety database for mRNA-1273 is not large enough to quantify the frequency of heart inflammation in pediatric age groups.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.45% at $124 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
