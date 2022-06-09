Relief May Soon Be On The Way For Diabetes Sufferers Weary Of Constant Pin Pricks, According To This Company

Last year was the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, which was instrumental in improving people's lives around the world.

Because of insulin, diabetes was no longer a predetermined death sentence. Still, with more people suffering from diabetes than ever before, the medical battle to help the more than 37 million Americans (1 in 10) who suffer from the disease continues. Perhaps even more frightening is the fact that an additional 1 in 5 Americans reportedly don’t even know they have it.

A chronic disease when the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin, people develop diabetes at younger and younger ages and an increasing rate, though the frequency is higher in senior adults. Anyone dealing with type 2 diabetes must also use a continuous glucose-monitoring device to check levels. As a result, the demand for continuous glucose-monitoring devices continues to grow concurrent with the growth of the disease.

According to market research firm Market Data Forecast, the global continuous glucose monitoring market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25.6% from 2022 to 2027. It is valued at $4.8 billion this year. If spot-reading devices are included, such as finger sticks, the total market surpasses the $20 billion mark and is expected to be close to $40 billion by 2027.

Large medical companies, including Abbott Laboratories ABT, DexCom Inc. DXCM, Medtronic PLC MDT and Johnson & Johnson JNJ, are among the most prominent companies producing traditional spot and continuous glucose monitoring systems globally.

But there is reportedly an increased demand for new technology to check glucose levels because people with diabetes don’t like having their fingers pricked multiple times a day or wearing an invasive transmitter attached to their skin to check blood sugar levels. The recent invention of a noninvasive device that can perform the job without drawing blood might be giving diabetics new hope.

Several companies are developing new noninvasive technologies, including emerging player Know Labs Inc. KNWN. The Seattle-based company says it is developing a proprietary noninvasive diagnostic technology platform using radio waves to identify and measure what is going on inside a patient’s body. Without the need for needles or noninvasive transmitters, Know Labs is creating Body-Radio Frequency Identification or Bio-RFID sensors that are convenient and pain-free.

The company has disclosed two products, the KnowU™ is a palm-reading blood glucose device that provides spot readings, while the UBand™ is a wearable device, similar to a wristband, that delivers continuous readings of blood glucose levels. Both allow users to check their blood glucose levels through a mobile app. The company is currently conducting internal clinical trials for the KnowU device.

KnowU is marketed by Know Labs as a convenient, on-the-go alternative to fingersticks, and a medical-grade monitoring device powered by Bio-RFID. KnowU is expected to begin the U.S. Food and Drug Administration pre-approval process this year.

Know Labs reports that KnowU and UBand can also measure other molecules of value in the body that have large addressable markets, such as oxygen, alcohol and metabolized drugs. After a discovery process, each of the discovered molecules can be measured by the Bio-RFID sensor. A goal for the company is to use the technology for multiple monthly services, some for medical reasons and others for lifestyle.



