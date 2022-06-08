SELLAS Life Sciences's Galinpepimut/Opdivo Combo Shows Increased Survival In Mesothelioma Patients

- SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc SLS announced updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's BMY nivolumab (Opdivo) in with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
- The trial included patients who were either refractory or relapsed after at least one line of the standard of care therapy.
- Data from eight patients enrolled in the study have been analyzed, with final data in the clinical trial expected by the end of 2022.
- Median overall survival (OS) was 40.9 weeks (9.4 months) for all eight patients and 45.7 weeks (10.5 months) in patients who received the combination therapy (seven out of eight patients).
- The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 11.1 weeks for all eight patients and 11.9 weeks for the combination therapy patients.
- The safety profile of the GPS-nivolumab combination was similar to that seen with nivolumab alone, with the addition of only low-grade, temporary local reactions at the GPS injection site.
- No Grade 3/4 toxicities were observed for GPS, and there were no dose-limiting toxicities.
- Price Action: SLS shares are up 4.05% at $3.08 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
