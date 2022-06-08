SELLAS Life Sciences's Galinpepimut/Opdivo Combo Shows Increased Survival In Mesothelioma Patients

by

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc SLS announced updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's BMY nivolumab (Opdivo) in with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

Data from eight patients enrolled in the study have been analyzed, with final data in the clinical trial expected by the end of 2022.

Sellas' Ovarian Cancer Candidate Shows Clinical Benefit In Pretreated Patients. Median overall survival (OS) was 40.9 weeks (9.4 months) for all eight patients and 45.7 weeks (10.5 months) in patients who received the combination therapy (seven out of eight patients).

The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 11.1 weeks for all eight patients and 11.9 weeks for the combination therapy patients.

The safety profile of the GPS-nivolumab combination was similar to that seen with nivolumab alone, with the addition of only low-grade, temporary local reactions at the GPS injection site.

No Grade 3/4 toxicities were observed for GPS, and there were no dose-limiting toxicities.

Price Action: SLS shares are up 4.05% at $3.08 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

