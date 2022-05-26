Sellas' Ovarian Cancer Candidate Shows Clinical Benefit In Pretreated Patients

by

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc SLS announced topline data from its Phase 1/2 trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS) in WT1(+) relapsed or refractory platinum-resistant advanced metastatic ovarian cancer.

announced topline data from its Phase 1/2 trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS) in WT1(+) relapsed or refractory platinum-resistant advanced metastatic ovarian cancer. The trial evaluated SELLAS' peptide immunotherapeutic combined with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Data from 15 patients enrolled in the study has been preliminarily analyzed. Final data for all 17 patients is expected by the end of 2022.

Related: Sellas Life Sciences Reports Encouraging Immune Response From GPS Combo Trial In Ovarian Cancer.

Sellas Life Sciences Reports Encouraging Immune Response From GPS Combo Trial In Ovarian Cancer. The overall response rate is 7.7%, similar to the response to checkpoint inhibitors, with a disease control rate (DCR) of 53.9% at a median follow-up of 43.1 weeks.

In a checkpoint inhibitor single-agent study in a similar platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patient population, the observed DCR was 37.2%, consistent with a DCR rate increase of 45% in the GPS/Keytruda combo over that seen for checkpoint inhibitors alone.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 12 weeks compared to 8.4 weeks for checkpoint inhibitors alone.

Patients with two or fewer previous lines of therapy treated with GPS combo had a median PFS of 24 weeks.

With 43.1 weeks of follow-up, the median overall survival has not been reached.

Price Action: SLS shares are down 6.92% at $2.96 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.