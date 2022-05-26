Sellas' Ovarian Cancer Candidate Shows Clinical Benefit In Pretreated Patients

- SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc SLS announced topline data from its Phase 1/2 trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS) in WT1(+) relapsed or refractory platinum-resistant advanced metastatic ovarian cancer.
- The trial evaluated SELLAS' peptide immunotherapeutic combined with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
- Data from 15 patients enrolled in the study has been preliminarily analyzed. Final data for all 17 patients is expected by the end of 2022.
- Related: Sellas Life Sciences Reports Encouraging Immune Response From GPS Combo Trial In Ovarian Cancer.
- The overall response rate is 7.7%, similar to the response to checkpoint inhibitors, with a disease control rate (DCR) of 53.9% at a median follow-up of 43.1 weeks.
- In a checkpoint inhibitor single-agent study in a similar platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patient population, the observed DCR was 37.2%, consistent with a DCR rate increase of 45% in the GPS/Keytruda combo over that seen for checkpoint inhibitors alone.
- Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 12 weeks compared to 8.4 weeks for checkpoint inhibitors alone.
- Patients with two or fewer previous lines of therapy treated with GPS combo had a median PFS of 24 weeks.
- With 43.1 weeks of follow-up, the median overall survival has not been reached.
- Price Action: SLS shares are down 6.92% at $2.96 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.