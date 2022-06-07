Delcath Systems Stock Jumps After Data Update From Eye Cancer Trials At ASCO Meeting

- Delcath Systems Inc DCTH announced further details regarding presentations relating to its proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system.
- The CHOPIN trial assessed ipilimumab plus nivolumab (IPI+NIVO) combined with Delcath's proprietary liver-targeted PHP treatment in metastatic uveal melanoma patients.
- The poster reports a Best Overall Response of 1 complete response, five partial responses, and one stable disease accounting for an Objective Response Rate of 85.7%.
- Related: Delcath's Chemosat Hepatic Delivery System Shows Overall Response Rate Of 60.5% In Eye Cancer That Spreads To Liver.
- Four patients have an ongoing response at a median follow-up time of 20.2 months. The median progression-free survival is currently 22.4 months, and all patients are still alive.
- Delcath also presented FOCUS Phase 3 trial update in metastatic uveal melanoma that were broadly consistent with prior presentations.
- Overall survival (OS) data continues to mature, with a final, predefined analysis expected in May 2023, two years after the study's last treatment.
- A 36.3% ORR in the Treated Population was observed. A Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 73.6%, a median PFS of 9.03 months, and a median OS of 19.25 months.
- PHP analyses against the Best-Alternative-Care arm yielded statistically significant results on ORR (36.3% vs. 12.5%), DCR (73.6% vs. 37.5%), and mPFS (9.03 months vs. 3.12).
- Price Action: DCTH shares closed 6.44% higher at $4.79 during after-hours trading on Monday.
