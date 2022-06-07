ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Delcath Systems Stock Jumps After Data Update From Eye Cancer Trials At ASCO Meeting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 7:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Delcath Systems Inc DCTH announced further details regarding presentations relating to its proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system.
  • The CHOPIN trial assessed ipilimumab plus nivolumab (IPI+NIVO) combined with Delcath's proprietary liver-targeted PHP treatment in metastatic uveal melanoma patients. 
  • The poster reports a Best Overall Response of 1 complete response, five partial responses, and one stable disease accounting for an Objective Response Rate of 85.7%. 
  • Related: Delcath's Chemosat Hepatic Delivery System Shows Overall Response Rate Of 60.5% In Eye Cancer That Spreads To Liver.
  • Four patients have an ongoing response at a median follow-up time of 20.2 months. The median progression-free survival is currently 22.4 months, and all patients are still alive.
  • Delcath also presented FOCUS Phase 3 trial update in metastatic uveal melanoma that were broadly consistent with prior presentations. 
  • Overall survival (OS) data continues to mature, with a final, predefined analysis expected in May 2023, two years after the study's last treatment. 
  • A 36.3% ORR in the Treated Population was observed. A Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 73.6%, a median PFS of 9.03 months, and a median OS of 19.25 months.
  • PHP analyses against the Best-Alternative-Care arm yielded statistically significant results on ORR (36.3% vs. 12.5%), DCR (73.6% vs. 37.5%), and mPFS (9.03 months vs. 3.12).
  • Price Action: DCTH shares closed 6.44% higher at $4.79 during after-hours trading on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral