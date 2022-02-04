Delcath's Chemosat Hepatic Delivery System Shows Overall Response Rate Of 60.5% In Eye Cancer That Spreads To Liver

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Delcath Systems Inc's DCTH single-institution retrospective study data on CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for liver dominant metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) were published in the journal Melanoma Research.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
- 41 of 81 (50.6%) patients had received other treatments, either systemic or liver-directed, before percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) treatment. 250 PHP procedures were performed in 81 patients.
- The Company's PHP system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
- The PHP system is being developed under the tradename, Hepzato Kit.
- Related: Delcath Systems Reveals Initial Survival Data From Ocular Melanoma Trial.
- The analysis demonstrated a hepatic disease control rate of 88.9% (72/81), a hepatic response rate of 66.7%, and an overall response rate of 60.5%.
- After a median follow-up of 12.9 months, median overall progression-free survival (PFS) and median overall survival (OS) were 8.4 and 14.9 months, respectively.
- Treatment-emergent adverse events of Grade 3 or 4 occurred in 23 patients, anemia observed in 11 patients (13.3%), and thrombocytopenia in 10 patients (12%).
- There were no fatal treatment-related adverse events.
- Price Action: DCTH shares closed at $6.99 on Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.