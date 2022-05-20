BridgeBio Partnered Protein Replacement Therapy Shows Promising Action In Painful Skin Blistering Disorder

by

BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO and affiliate company Phoenix Tissue Repair announced data from the Phase 2 trial of PTR-01 in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

RDEB is one of the most severe forms of epidermolysis bullosa, characterized by severe and painful skin blistering.

The data exhibited that PTR-01 was well tolerated when given once per week for 4 weeks and then every other week for 14 weeks.

In addition, treatment with PTR-01 led to rapid, consistent, and durable wound healing, as observed in the reduction of wound surface area and clinician-reported assessments.

Specifically, over 80% of target wounds (21/26) demonstrated a 50% or greater reduction in wound surface area at the end of treatment (day 120) compared to baseline.

This response was observed in a breadth of wound types.

Notably, all patients who completed the study (N=5) reported a decrease in pain over treatment with PTR-01.

There was a 36% mean reduction in total pain from the end of the study compared to baseline.

Phoenix Tissue Repair has initiated a Phase 2 extension study.

Price Action: BBIO shares are down 1.76% at $7.26 during the market session on the last check Friday.

