BridgeBio Partnered Protein Replacement Therapy Shows Promising Action In Painful Skin Blistering Disorder

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 3:04 PM | 1 min read
  • BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO and affiliate company Phoenix Tissue Repair announced data from the Phase 2 trial of PTR-01 in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). 
  • PTR-01 is an intravenously-administered recombinant collagen 7 (rC7) protein replacement therapy.
  • RDEB is one of the most severe forms of epidermolysis bullosa, characterized by severe and painful skin blistering.
  • The data exhibited that PTR-01 was well tolerated when given once per week for 4 weeks and then every other week for 14 weeks.
  • In addition, treatment with PTR-01 led to rapid, consistent, and durable wound healing, as observed in the reduction of wound surface area and clinician-reported assessments. 
  • Specifically, over 80% of target wounds (21/26) demonstrated a 50% or greater reduction in wound surface area at the end of treatment (day 120) compared to baseline. 
  • This response was observed in a breadth of wound types. 
  • Notably, all patients who completed the study (N=5) reported a decrease in pain over treatment with PTR-01. 
  • There was a 36% mean reduction in total pain from the end of the study compared to baseline.
  • Phoenix Tissue Repair has initiated a Phase 2 extension study.
  • Price Action: BBIO shares are down 1.76% at $7.26 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapGeneral