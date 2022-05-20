ImmixBio's Lead Candidate Shows Improved Survival Over FDA-Approved Soft Tissue Cancer Drug

- Immix Biopharma Inc IMMX announced positive interim data from an animal study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS).
- STS is a broad term for cancers that start in soft tissues (muscle, tendons, fat, lymph and blood vessels, and nerves).
- After one treatment cycle, ImmixBio's lead candidate IMX-110 produced 75% survival vs. 0% survival for trabectedin in a connective tissue cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) mice study.
- Trabectedin is sold as Yondelis by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson JNJ company.
- IMX-110 was compared against approved drugs used to treat STS in this study.
- According to Meco et al., 2003 (trabectedin monotherapy treatment arm), trabectedin was dosed, and IMX-110 was administered at 2.0 mg/kg.
- "We are excited to see continued evidence of IMX-110 anti-tumor activity versus approved therapies," said Ilya Rachman, CEO of ImmixBio. "We believe this is a preview of anti-tumor activity to be demonstrated in our two clinical trials to be kicked off in 2022: IMX-110 monotherapy and IMX-110 in combination with anti-PD-1 tislelizumab."
- Price Action: IMMX shares are up 57.7% at $2.57 during the market session on the last check Friday.
