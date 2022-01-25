 Skip to main content

Immix Biopharma's IMX-110 / Anti-PD-1 Combo Therapy Shows Extended Median Survival In Animal Studies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 12:17pm   Comments
Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 produced 63-day median survival in a genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model, in which mice develop their own pancreatic cancer and have an intact immune system.

  • Historically, 42-days is the median survival produced by a 4-drug combination: 2 chemotherapies and two immunotherapies in the same genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model.
  • "This data highlights why we are excited to collaborate with BeiGene on our planned 2022 Phase 1b/2a combination trial of IMX-110 + BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab in advanced solid tumors," said Ilya Rachman, CEO of ImmixBio. "We believe this upcoming combination clinical trial will allow us to expand into multiple oncology indications rapidly."
  • In 2022, the Company plans to commence combination IMX-110 + BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) anti-PD-1 tislelizumab Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in advanced solid tumors.
  • Related: Immix's Lead Program Shows 50% Response Rate In Resistant Cancer In Animal Study.
  • The FDA has approved orphan drug designation for IMX-110 for soft tissue sarcoma. Additionally, the FDA has approved rare pediatric disease designation to IMX-110 for rhabdomyosarcoma.
  • Price Action: IMMX shares are down 3.07% at $4.10 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

