Immix Biopharma's IMX-110 / Anti-PD-1 Combo Therapy Shows Extended Median Survival In Animal Studies
Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 produced 63-day median survival in a genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model, in which mice develop their own pancreatic cancer and have an intact immune system.
- Historically, 42-days is the median survival produced by a 4-drug combination: 2 chemotherapies and two immunotherapies in the same genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model.
- "This data highlights why we are excited to collaborate with BeiGene on our planned 2022 Phase 1b/2a combination trial of IMX-110 + BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab in advanced solid tumors," said Ilya Rachman, CEO of ImmixBio. "We believe this upcoming combination clinical trial will allow us to expand into multiple oncology indications rapidly."
- In 2022, the Company plans to commence combination IMX-110 + BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) anti-PD-1 tislelizumab Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in advanced solid tumors.
- Related: Immix's Lead Program Shows 50% Response Rate In Resistant Cancer In Animal Study.
- The FDA has approved orphan drug designation for IMX-110 for soft tissue sarcoma. Additionally, the FDA has approved rare pediatric disease designation to IMX-110 for rhabdomyosarcoma.
- Price Action: IMMX shares are down 3.07% at $4.10 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical PhaseBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General