Acasti Pharma's IV Hemorrhage Drug Candidate At Par With Oral Nimodipine

- Acasti Pharma Inc's ACST pharmacokinetic (PK) bridging study with IV GTX-104, its lead drug candidate for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), met all its planned study endpoints.
- The study's primary objective was to evaluate the relative bioavailability of IV GTX-104 compared to oral nimodipine in healthy subjects, while the secondary objective was to assess its safety and tolerability.
- The company plans to submit these results to the FDA and its proposed study design for the Phase 3 safety study, which is on track to start in 2H of 2022.
- All three endpoints indicated that statistically, there was no difference in exposures between IV GTX-104 and oral nimodipine over the defined periods for maximum and total exposure.
- Plasma concentrations obtained following IV administration showed significantly less variability between subjects than capsules.
- Less than one-tenth of nimodipine is delivered with GTX-104 to achieve the same blood levels as the oral capsules.
- No serious adverse events (AEs) and no AEs leading to withdrawal were reported.
- Acasti also held $43.7 million in cash balance.
- Price Action: ACST shares are down 4.98% at $0.92 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
