 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acasti Pharma's Hemorrhage Candidate Shows Encouraging PK Profile In Healthy Volunteers
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 9:23am   Comments
Share:
Acasti Pharma's Hemorrhage Candidate Shows Encouraging PK Profile In Healthy Volunteers

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) has announced interim results from its pivotal pharmacokinetic (PK) bridging study of GTX-104 for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage.

  • Based on an interim analysis of the first 20 of 50 normal healthy subjects, GTX-104 met both primary endpoints for Maximum Concentration (Cmax) on Day 1 and Area Under the Concentration-Time Curve (AUC 0-24 hours) on Day 3, allowing the study to continue under the current infusion protocol to its completion. 
  • GTX-104 is an aqueous formulation of nimodipine developed as an IV infusion for patients experiencing Subarachnoid Hemorrhage or bleeding over the brain's surface triggered by a ruptured aneurysm.
  • So far, there have been no serious adverse events observed, and only mild adverse events were reported in both groups, such as headaches that were resolved with common medications.
  • The Company plans to report the final study results in 1H of 2022. 
  • If the final study results are consistent with these interim results, the Company would quickly finalize the study design and protocol for the Phase 3 Safety Study of GTX-104 with the FDA and initiate the study in 2H of 2022.
  • Price Action: ACST shares are up 0.79% at $1.28 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACST)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Ink New Vaccine Deals With UK, GSK-Vir Antibody Show Activity Against Omicron, Chemomab Gets Clearance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com