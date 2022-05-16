Moderna Justifies It Did Not Know About Investigation On Its New CFO: WSJ

Moderna Inc MRNA released new details about the abrupt departure of Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez, saying that it didn't know of an internal investigation by his former employer until it was disclosed.

Within an hour of learning of the investigation, top Moderna executives, including CEO Executive Stéphane Bancel, met with external lawyers to discuss the matter further, Wall Street Journal reported.

At a special meeting of Moderna's board of directors that day, the board decided "that it was appropriate to separate Mr. Gomez from Moderna," the company said. Mr. Gomez was immediately informed of the decision, Moderna said.

"We are confident that Moderna conducted all appropriate due diligence on this matter before the hiring of Mr. Gomez, based on available information," Moderna said.

Moderna also said in an SEC filing that the company would be able to terminate or suspend severance payments made to Mr. Gomez and seek repayment if he is found to have committed wrongdoing by its former employer Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY, or the agency.

Moderna had said earlier this week that it would pay Mr. Gomez $700,000, or one year's pay, as part of his severance package. Mr. Gomez forfeited his $500,000 signing bonus and other bonus eligibility.

Price Action: MRNA shares closed 0.22% at $137.60 during after-hours trading on Friday.

Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby