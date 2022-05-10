Arcus Posts Encouraging Data For Domvanalimab-Based Regimes In Lung Cancer Settings

by

Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS announced results from the third interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 2 ARC-7 study of zimberelimab vs. domvanalimab plus zimberelimab (doublet) vs. domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and etrumadenant (triplet) as a first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

In this interim analysis, both domvanalimab-containing arms continued to show meaningful differentiation compared to zimberelimab alone across multiple efficacy measures, including overall response rate and duration of response.

The clinical activity of zimberelimab alone was in line with established anti-PD-1 therapies in this patient population.

No unexpected safety signals were observed at the time of data cut-off.

Gilead Sciences Inc GILD and Arcus are co-developing and equally share co-development costs for domvanalimab, etrumadenant, and zimberelimab.

The companies said that although early, the depth of response for the triplet remains encouraging, Arcus and Gilead will continue to monitor the triplet for potential differentiation in duration and depth of response vs. the doublet.

Arcus and Gilead expect to initiate a Phase 2 platform study to evaluate domvanalimab-based combinations, including with etrumadenant, this year.

Arcus held a cash balance of $1.34 billion as of March 31, sufficient to fund operations into 2026.

Price Action: RCUS shares closed 0.23% higher at $21.50 on Monday.

