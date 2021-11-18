 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Arcus Biosciences Shares Trading Higher Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Arcus Biosciences Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) has exercised its options to three programs in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) portfolio, including both anti-TIGIT molecules, domvanalimab, and AB308, as well as etrumadenant and quemliclustat.
  • Under the terms Agreement, Arcus will receive option payments totaling $725 million for the three options that Gilead is exercising today. 
  • The parties will co-develop and share the global costs related to these programs. 
  • If the optioned molecules achieve regulatory approval, Gilead and Arcus will co-commercialize and equally share profits in the U.S. 
  • Gilead will hold exclusive rights outside the U.S. and will pay Arcus tiered royalties.
  • Upon closing of the transaction for all three programs, the $100 million option continuation payment due in 2022 will not be made by Gilead.
  • In May 2020, Gilead and Arcus entered into a 10-year collaboration that provided Gilead immediate rights to zimberelimab and the right to opt into all other Arcus programs arising during the collaboration term.
  • SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges maintained Arcus Biosciences with an Outperform and raised the price target from $68 to $100.
  • Price Action: RCUS shares are up 15.4% at $42.61 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD + RCUS)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
On Target: This Company Says It Delivers Drugs Exactly How You Need Them
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai-Gilead Tout Positive Phase 2 Data For New Alzheimer's Treatment, Compugen Spikes On Bristol-Myers Investment, Vaxxinity Debuts
Recap: Arcus Biosciences Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
Will Pfizer Outgun Merck With Oral COVID-19 Pill?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com