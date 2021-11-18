Why Are Arcus Biosciences Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) has exercised its options to three programs in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) portfolio, including both anti-TIGIT molecules, domvanalimab, and AB308, as well as etrumadenant and quemliclustat.
- Under the terms Agreement, Arcus will receive option payments totaling $725 million for the three options that Gilead is exercising today.
- The parties will co-develop and share the global costs related to these programs.
- If the optioned molecules achieve regulatory approval, Gilead and Arcus will co-commercialize and equally share profits in the U.S.
- Gilead will hold exclusive rights outside the U.S. and will pay Arcus tiered royalties.
- Upon closing of the transaction for all three programs, the $100 million option continuation payment due in 2022 will not be made by Gilead.
- In May 2020, Gilead and Arcus entered into a 10-year collaboration that provided Gilead immediate rights to zimberelimab and the right to opt into all other Arcus programs arising during the collaboration term.
- SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges maintained Arcus Biosciences with an Outperform and raised the price target from $68 to $100.
- Price Action: RCUS shares are up 15.4% at $42.61 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General