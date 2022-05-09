Twist Bioscience, Astellas Join Forces To Develop Cancer Targeting Antibodies

- Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST has entered into a research collaboration and exclusive option license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc ALPMF to conduct research activities to identify and optimize proprietary Twist antagonist antibodies.
- The antibodies will target an undisclosed checkpoint inhibitor pathway in the tumor microenvironment as potential therapeutic development candidates.
- Ligands in this pathway are found in relatively high concentrations in the tumor microenvironment.
- Blocking the receptor's activation can markedly enhance anti-tumor immunity with other Astellas therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor-based technologies combined with Universal Donor Cells.
- Astellas will have the exclusive option to license any development candidates generated as part of the collaboration.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Twist will receive an upfront payment from Astellas and an additional payment upon the exercise of the licensing option.
- Twist will receive payments connected to success-based clinical milestones and sales-based royalty payments for each licensed product.
- Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
- Astellas will be responsible for developing, manufacturing, and commercializing any licensed products.
- Price Action: TWST shares are down 11.2% at $27.87 during the market session on the last check Monday.
