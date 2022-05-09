Twist Bioscience, Astellas Join Forces To Develop Cancer Targeting Antibodies

by

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST has entered into a research collaboration and exclusive option license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc ALPMF to conduct research activities to identify and optimize proprietary Twist antagonist antibodies.

has entered into a research collaboration and exclusive option license agreement with to conduct research activities to identify and optimize proprietary Twist antagonist antibodies. The antibodies will target an undisclosed checkpoint inhibitor pathway in the tumor microenvironment as potential therapeutic development candidates.

Ligands in this pathway are found in relatively high concentrations in the tumor microenvironment.

Twist Bioscience Inks Antibody Discovery Pact With MediSix Therapeutics. Blocking the receptor's activation can markedly enhance anti-tumor immunity with other Astellas therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor-based technologies combined with Universal Donor Cells.

Astellas will have the exclusive option to license any development candidates generated as part of the collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, Twist will receive an upfront payment from Astellas and an additional payment upon the exercise of the licensing option.

Twist will receive payments connected to success-based clinical milestones and sales-based royalty payments for each licensed product.

Specific deal terms were not disclosed.

Astellas will be responsible for developing, manufacturing, and commercializing any licensed products.

Price Action: TWST shares are down 11.2% at $27.87 during the market session on the last check Monday.

