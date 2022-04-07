Twist Bioscience Inks Antibody Discovery Pact With MediSix Therapeutics

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST and MediSix Therapeutics have collaborated to discover novel antibodies against five undisclosed targets.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Twist will leverage its proprietary Library of Libraries to discover five novel antibodies directed against MediSix's targets.

MediSix will use its platform technologies to develop novel CAR T-cell therapies targeting malignancies and autoimmune diseases without any CAR T-cell fractricide.

Twist will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive success-based clinical and regulatory milestone payments and royalties on product sales.

Specific deal terms were not disclosed.

"We look forward to collaborating with MediSix to overcome existing challenges of using cell therapy approaches to treat T-cell malignancies, often because of a lack of antigen targets specific to the cancer," said Emily M. Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

"In addition, with MediSix's locations in Boston, U.S. and Singapore, this agreement deepens our global footprint and presence in the Asia Pacific region, where certain types of T-cell cancers are more prevalent," Leproust added.

