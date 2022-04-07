Twist Bioscience Inks Antibody Discovery Pact With MediSix Therapeutics

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST and MediSix Therapeutics have collaborated to discover novel antibodies against five undisclosed targets.
- Under the terms of the collaboration, Twist will leverage its proprietary Library of Libraries to discover five novel antibodies directed against MediSix's targets.
- MediSix will use its platform technologies to develop novel CAR T-cell therapies targeting malignancies and autoimmune diseases without any CAR T-cell fractricide.
- Twist will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive success-based clinical and regulatory milestone payments and royalties on product sales.
- Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
- "We look forward to collaborating with MediSix to overcome existing challenges of using cell therapy approaches to treat T-cell malignancies, often because of a lack of antigen targets specific to the cancer," said Emily M. Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.
- "In addition, with MediSix's locations in Boston, U.S. and Singapore, this agreement deepens our global footprint and presence in the Asia Pacific region, where certain types of T-cell cancers are more prevalent," Leproust added.
- Price Action: TWST shares are down 3.28% at $47.22 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
