Fake Meat Producers Fight It Out For Patents: FT

- The battle for vegan beef burgers intensifies as Unimaginable Meals, a plant-based meat producer, and Motif FoodWorks fight over patent infringement, the Financial Times reported.
- Unimaginable has claimed that Motif has infringed its patent defending the invention of a beef duplicate product that makes use of heme, a molecule containing the iron.
- Unimaginable filed a lawsuit in a Delaware court docket in March, which Motif challenged recently.
- The competition among plant-based meal producers has intensified, with many players entering to grab a place in the faux meat merchandise market.
- The report further added U.S. start-ups The Higher Meat Co and Meati have additionally turned to the courts to attempt to resolve a dispute about fermentation know-how.
