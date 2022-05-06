QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fake Meat Producers Fight It Out For Patents: FT

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 7:21 AM | 1 min read
  • The battle for vegan beef burgers intensifies as Unimaginable Meals, a plant-based meat producer, and Motif FoodWorks fight over patent infringement, the Financial Times reported.
  • Unimaginable has claimed that Motif has infringed its patent defending the invention of a beef duplicate product that makes use of heme, a molecule containing the iron.
  • Unimaginable filed a lawsuit in a Delaware court docket in March, which Motif challenged recently.
  • The competition among plant-based meal producers has intensified, with many players entering to grab a place in the faux meat merchandise market.
  • The report further added U.S. start-ups The Higher Meat Co and Meati have additionally turned to the courts to attempt to resolve a dispute about fermentation know-how.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsMediaGeneral