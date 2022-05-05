QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

FDA Berates Pfizer CEO's Suggestion To Take More Paxlovid If COVID-19 Symptoms Rebound

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 3:41 PM | 1 min read
  • The FDA berates Pfizer Inc PFE CEO Albert Bourla's proposed solution in cases where virus levels rebound after the first course of treatment.
  • After reports said some patients who took Paxlovid rebounded and started feeling symptoms again, the CEO told Bloomberg that patients can take another course, "like you do with antibiotics."
  • "Paxlovid does what it has to do: It reduces the viral load," Bourla, Ph.D., told Bloomberg in an interview. "Then your body is supposed to do the job."
  • The FDA is not in support of the suggestion.
  • "There is no evidence of benefit at this time for a longer course of treatment … or repeating a treatment course of Paxlovid in patients with recurrent COVID-19 symptoms following completion of a treatment course," John Farley, M.D., director of the Office of Infectious Diseases, said in a post.
  • The pill is prescribed as a five-day course, and the FDA document reads that it is "not authorized for use for longer than 5 consecutive days."
  • In Q1 FY22, Paxlovid generated $1.5 billion in sales, and Pfizer forecasts $22 billion in global sales from Paxlovid in FY22.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 2.73% at $48.32 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareFDAGeneral