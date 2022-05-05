FDA Berates Pfizer CEO's Suggestion To Take More Paxlovid If COVID-19 Symptoms Rebound

- The FDA berates Pfizer Inc PFE CEO Albert Bourla's proposed solution in cases where virus levels rebound after the first course of treatment.
- After reports said some patients who took Paxlovid rebounded and started feeling symptoms again, the CEO told Bloomberg that patients can take another course, "like you do with antibiotics."
- "Paxlovid does what it has to do: It reduces the viral load," Bourla, Ph.D., told Bloomberg in an interview. "Then your body is supposed to do the job."
- The FDA is not in support of the suggestion.
- "There is no evidence of benefit at this time for a longer course of treatment … or repeating a treatment course of Paxlovid in patients with recurrent COVID-19 symptoms following completion of a treatment course," John Farley, M.D., director of the Office of Infectious Diseases, said in a post.
- The pill is prescribed as a five-day course, and the FDA document reads that it is "not authorized for use for longer than 5 consecutive days."
- In Q1 FY22, Paxlovid generated $1.5 billion in sales, and Pfizer forecasts $22 billion in global sales from Paxlovid in FY22.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 2.73% at $48.32 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
