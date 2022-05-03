Pfizer Posts Street Beating Q1 Earnings, Revises FY22 Profit Outlook

- Pfizer Inc PFE has reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.62, up 72% Y/Y, well ahead of the consensus of $1.50.
- The company achieved revenues of $25.66 billion, up 77%, beating the Wall Street estimate of $23.95 billion.
- Its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, contributed $13.2 billion in direct sales and alliance revenues.
- Eliquis globally, up 12% operationally, driven primarily by continued increased adoption in non-valvular atrial fibrillation and oral anti-coagulant market share gains.
- Paxlovid, COVID-19 treatment contributed $1.5 billion in global sales.
- Prevnar sales increased 59%, driven by solid retail and wholesaler stocking of Prevnar 20 for the adult indication and favorable timing of government purchases of Prevnar 13 for the pediatric indication.
- Chantix continues to be negatively impacted by the ongoing global pause in shipments.
- FY22 Outlook: Pfizer reaffirms FY22 sales of $98 billion - $102 billion, below the consensus of $107.94 billion.
- The company has revised adjusted EPS guidance to $6.25 - $6.45 from the previous guidance of $6.35 - $6.55 to include the impact of incremental acquired IPR&D.
- Pfizer anticipates COVID-19 vaccine sales of $32 billion and around $22 billion in revenue for Paxlovid.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.64% at $48.03 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
