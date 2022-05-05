Arcturus Reports Three-Month Durability Results From ARCT-154 COVID-19 Booster Trial

- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT provided updated data from its Phase 1/2 booster clinical trial showing the durability of antibody response with ARCT-154 for at least three months after a low-dose (5 mcg) booster.
- The study also exhibited that booster vaccination generated strong immune responses, both with respect to response magnitude and duration of response for at least three months post-boost.
- Twelve participants in this arm received 5 mcg of ARCT-154 at least five months after receiving two primary doses of Pfizer Inc PFE - BioNTech SE's BNTX Comirnaty.
- Results show that a single 5 mcg dose of ARCT-154 led to neutralizing antibody responses that remained 30-fold elevated over baseline (pre-boost) levels at three months after vaccination.
- 28-fold and 40-fold increases in neutralizing antibody responses from baseline levels were seen on Day 15 and Day 29.
- Data for Beta strain also demonstrated notable durability of neutralizing antibody response with 24-fold at three months after booster vaccination, compared to 26-fold and 31-fold over baseline on Day 15 and Day 29, respectively.
