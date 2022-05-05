Arcturus Reports Three-Month Durability Results From ARCT-154 COVID-19 Booster Trial

by

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT provided updated data from its Phase 1/2 booster clinical trial showing the durability of antibody response with ARCT-154 for at least three months after a low-dose (5 mcg) booster.

The study also exhibited that booster vaccination generated strong immune responses, both with respect to response magnitude and duration of response for at least three months post-boost.

Twelve participants in this arm received 5 mcg of ARCT-154 at least five months after receiving two primary doses of Pfizer Inc PFE - BioNTech SE's BNTX Comirnaty.

- Comirnaty. Related: Arcturus' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets Primary Goal In Vietnam Study.

Arcturus' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets Primary Goal In Vietnam Study. Results show that a single 5 mcg dose of ARCT-154 led to neutralizing antibody responses that remained 30-fold elevated over baseline (pre-boost) levels at three months after vaccination.

28-fold and 40-fold increases in neutralizing antibody responses from baseline levels were seen on Day 15 and Day 29.

Data for Beta strain also demonstrated notable durability of neutralizing antibody response with 24-fold at three months after booster vaccination, compared to 26-fold and 31-fold over baseline on Day 15 and Day 29, respectively.

Price Action: ARCT shares are down 9.61% at $20.42 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

