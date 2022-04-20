Arcturus' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets Primary Goal In Vietnam Study

by

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT shared topline data from an ongoing Phase 1/2/3 trial evaluating the ARCT-154, a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Phase 3 vaccine efficacy portion of this study enrolled over 16,000 participants. The trial met its primary endpoint of prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease.

Two 5-mcg doses of ARCT-154 demonstrated 55% vaccine efficacy for protection against COVID-19.

95.3% of vaccine efficacy was observed in severe (including fatal) COVID-19 cases.

Forty-one cases of severe COVID-19 infection occurred in the placebo group, and two in the ARCT-154 vaccinated group.

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the placebo group and 1 in the ARCT-154 older age group participant who was also at increased risk of severe COVID-19.

Arcturus has advanced ARCT-154 (5 mcg) toward a pivotal booster study, including approximately 2,400 participants.

Price Action: ARCT shares are down 7.99% at $23.24 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

