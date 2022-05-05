Novavax Seeks Approval For COVID-19 Shot Among Adolescents In Britain

- Novavax Inc NVAX filed an application with Britain's drugs regulator for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine among adolescents aged 12 and older.
- Britain had in February cleared the two-dose vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for use in adults.
- Novavax's submission includes data from a late-stage trial in the U.S., where the vaccine showed 80% efficacy among adolescents when Delta was the dominant variant in the country.
- Related: Novavax Starts Dosing In COVID-19 Booster Trial In Participants Aged 12 - 17 Years.
- Novavax, in late January, filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 shot for adults in the United States.
- The FDA plans to hold several meetings of its outside panel of experts in June to discuss authorization requests submitted by multiple COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, including Novavax.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are down 6.57% at $58.61 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
