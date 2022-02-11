 Skip to main content

Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 80% Effectiveness In Adolescent Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 6:27am   Comments
Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said that its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 80% overall effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the shot in teens aged 12 to 17 years.

  • The trial involved 2,247 adolescents between May and September 2021, when the Delta variant was the dominant strain in the U.S.
  • The vaccine was 82% effective against the delta variant. Immune responses were about two to threefold higher in adolescents than in adults against all variants studied.
  • The vaccine was well-tolerated, with no safety signals identified.
  • Novavax expects to submit applications to global regulators for the shot's use in adolescents during Q1 2022.
  • The Company also expects to initiate additional studies globally evaluating younger age groups during Q2 of 2022.
  • Reuters: Germany's Vaccine Commission Recommends Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults: Reuters.
  • Novavax filed for authorization of the shot in U.S. adults late last month, a much-awaited step following months of struggles with development and manufacturing problems.
  • The vaccine has received authorizations from the European Union and the World Health Organization. It has been cleared for use in adults in countries including the U.K. and New Zealand.
  • In the Company's trial in adults, which enrolled about 30,000 participants, the vaccine had an efficacy of 90.4%.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares closed at $88.00 on Thursday.

