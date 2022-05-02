QQQ
Vertex Pharma's Stem Cell Derived Diabetes Treatment Trial Put On Hold

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 1:11 PM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has instituted a clinical hold on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's VRTX VX-880 Phase 1/2 study due to a determination that there is insufficient information to support dose escalation with the product.
  • VX-880 is an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for type 1 diabetes (T1D). 
  • Three patients have been dosed in the Phase 1/2 study with VX-880. Two patients received half the target dose of cells in Part A of the study. 
  • A third patient has received the full target dose in Part B of the study.
  • The first patient achieved insulin independence at Day 270, with an HbA1c of 5.2%. The second patient has shown robust increases in fasting and stimulated C-peptide and reductions in exogenous insulin requirements through Day 150
  • The third patient received the full target dose of VX-880 and has reached the Day 29 follow-up visit.
  • Early data show increasing fasting C-peptide and improving glycemic control through Day 29. 
  • Across the program, VX-880 has generally been well-tolerated to date. There have been no serious adverse events (SAEs) related to VX-880. Most adverse events (AEs) were mild or moderate in all patients treated to date.
  • Patient 3 had one SAE of neutropenia, which was not considered related to VX-880. 
  • Price Action: VRTX shares are down 5.74% at $257.55 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

