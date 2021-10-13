fbpx

There Are Now 50 Psychedelics Companies Listed In The U.S. - Here They Are

byNatan Ponieman
October 13, 2021 4:25 pm
Just two years ago, the psychedelics sector was a small research space reserved for academics and extremely forward-thinking investors.

Since early 2020, the industry for medicinal psychedelic drugs received an extraordinary injection of capital, launching several companies in major exchanges like the NYSE and the Nasdaq, some of which now have valuations of over $1 billion.

Now, in October 2021, the sector has reached a new milestone: 50 companies dedicated to psychedelics in various capacities are listed on U.S. exchanges, giving investors interested in the space a wide array of options to pick from.

Psychedelics Companies Listed On The Nasdaq And NYSE

  • Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
  • Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)
  • MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD)
  • Field Trip Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRP)
  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)
  • GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)
  • Cybin Corp (NYSE:CYBN)

Psychedelics Companies On The OTC Market

OTCQX and OTCQB:

  • Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCQX:MCURF)
  • Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCQB:RVVTF)
  • Entheon Biomedical (OTCQB:ENTBF)
  • Better Plant Sciences (OTCQB:VEGGF)
  • Tryp Therapeutics (OTCQB:TRYPF)
  • PharmaTher (OTCQB:PHRRF)
  • Mindset Pharma (OTCQB:MSSTF)
  • Neonmind Biosciences (OTCQB:NMDBF)
  • PsyBio Therapeutics (OTCQB:PSYBF)
  • Bright Minds Biosciences (OTCQB:BMBIF)
  • Silo Wellness (OTCQB:SILFF)
  • Filament Health (OTCQB:FLHLF)
  • Novamind (OTCQB:NVMDF)
  • Awakn Life Sciences (OTCQB:AWKNF)
  • Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:DELCF)
  • Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSE:PSY)
  • AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSE:PSIL)
  • Wesana Health Holdings (OTCQB:WSNAF)
  • Ketamine One Capital (OTCQB:KONEF)
  • Silo Pharma Inc. (OTCQB:SILO)
  • Optimi Health (OTCQB:OPTHF)
  • Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (OTCQB:NMLSF)
  • Better Life Pharma (OTCQB:BETRF)
  • Allied Corp. (OTCQB:ALID)
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF)
  • Psyched Wellness (OTCQB:PSYCF)
  • IntelGenx Corp. (OTCQB:IGXT

Psychedelics Companies On The OTCPINK:

