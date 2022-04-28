Dupixent, Consumer Healthcare Lifts Sanofi's Q1 Earnings, Backs FY22 Guidance

by

Sanofi SA SNY posted a net profit of €2 billion for Q1 FY22, up from €1.57 billion a year ago. Sales reached €9.67 billion, up from €8.59 billion in Q1 FY21.

posted a net profit of €2 billion for Q1 FY22, up from €1.57 billion a year ago. Sales reached €9.67 billion, up from €8.59 billion in Q1 FY21. Eczema drug, Dupixent, and consumer healthcare drove the growth.

Dupixent alone grew by 45.7% to €1.6 billion, driving Sanofi's specialty care business sales.

Sanofi said that net income clocked in at €2.42 billion, from €2.02 billion a year ago.

Also See: EMA Starts Review Of Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline's COVID-19 Vaccine.

EMA Starts Review Of Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline's COVID-19 Vaccine. First-quarter vaccine sales increased 6.8% to €1.02 billion, driven by double-digit growth of Polio/Pertussis/Hib vaccine sales and partial recovery of travel vaccines.

Consumer healthcare sales increased 17.0% to €1.33 billion, mainly driven by the strong demand for Cough & Cold products and the performance of Pain Care and Digestive Wellness categories.

EPS was €1.94, up 20.5% from the prior-year level.

Sanofi expects 2022 business EPS to grow low-double-digit at constant exchange rates, with a 4% - 5% positive currency impact.

Price Action: SNY shares are down 0.75% at $53.93 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

