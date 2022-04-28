QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dupixent, Consumer Healthcare Lifts Sanofi's Q1 Earnings, Backs FY22 Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 11:47 AM | 1 min read
  • Sanofi SA SNY posted a net profit of €2 billion for Q1 FY22, up from €1.57 billion a year ago. Sales reached €9.67 billion, up from €8.59 billion in Q1 FY21.
  • Eczema drug, Dupixent, and consumer healthcare drove the growth.
  • Dupixent alone grew by 45.7% to €1.6 billion, driving Sanofi's specialty care business sales.
  • Sanofi said that net income clocked in at €2.42 billion, from €2.02 billion a year ago.
  • Also See: EMA Starts Review Of Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline's COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • First-quarter vaccine sales increased 6.8% to €1.02 billion, driven by double-digit growth of Polio/Pertussis/Hib vaccine sales and partial recovery of travel vaccines.
  • Consumer healthcare sales increased 17.0% to €1.33 billion, mainly driven by the strong demand for Cough & Cold products and the performance of Pain Care and Digestive Wellness categories.
  • EPS was €1.94, up 20.5% from the prior-year level.
  • Sanofi expects 2022 business EPS to grow low-double-digit at constant exchange rates, with a 4% - 5% positive currency impact.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 0.75% at $53.93 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral