AnaptysBio Posts Topline Data From ANB032 Study In Healthy Volunteers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 8:48 AM | 1 min read
  • AnaptysBio Inc ANAB announced topline data from a Phase 1 trial of ANB032, an anti-BTLA agonist antibody. 
  • Topline data demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and rapid and sustained pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic profile, supporting the advancement of ANB032 into subsequent patient trials.
  • ANB032 was generally well-tolerated, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed.
  • The Company said that ANB032 demonstrated rapid and sustained target engagement on T cells and B cells. Reduction of cell surface BTLA expression and the shedding of a portion of the cell surface BTLA as soluble BTLA was observed.
  • AnaptysBio has a strategic portfolio review ongoing while continuing to execute on the development of its three antibody programs:
  • Imsidolimab topline data from the GEMINI-1 Phase 3 trial in generalized pustular psoriasis and HARP Phase 2 trial in hidradenitis suppurativa is anticipated in Q4 of 2023 and Q3 of 2022, respectively.
  • Related: AnaptysBio To Discontinue Imsidolimab Development In Moderate-to-Severe Acne.
  • Rosnilimab topline data from the AZURE Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe alopecia areata is anticipated in 1H of 2023
  • ANB032 IND filing of Phase 2 trial is anticipated in 2H of 2022.
  • Price Action: ANAB shares closed at $22.50 on Wednesday.

