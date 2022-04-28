AnaptysBio Posts Topline Data From ANB032 Study In Healthy Volunteers

by

announced topline data from a Phase 1 trial of ANB032, an anti-BTLA agonist antibody. Topline data demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and rapid and sustained pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic profile, supporting the advancement of ANB032 into subsequent patient trials.

ANB032 was generally well-tolerated, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed.

The Company said that ANB032 demonstrated rapid and sustained target engagement on T cells and B cells. Reduction of cell surface BTLA expression and the shedding of a portion of the cell surface BTLA as soluble BTLA was observed.

AnaptysBio has a strategic portfolio review ongoing while continuing to execute on the development of its three antibody programs:

Imsidolimab topline data from the GEMINI-1 Phase 3 trial in generalized pustular psoriasis and HARP Phase 2 trial in hidradenitis suppurativa is anticipated in Q4 of 2023 and Q3 of 2022, respectively.

Rosnilimab topline data from the AZURE Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe alopecia areata is anticipated in 1H of 2023

ANB032 IND filing of Phase 2 trial is anticipated in 2H of 2022.

Price Action: ANAB shares closed at $22.50 on Wednesday.

