Natural Killer Cell Therapy Focused-Cytovia Turns To SPAC Merger For Public Market Debut

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 12:51 PM | 1 min read
  • About 14 months after inking a natural killer cell deal with Cellectis SA CLLS, Cytovia plans to list on NASDAQ via a merger with the SPAC Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp ISLE.
  • The company went on to create a China joint venture. The biotech teamed up with China-based biotech investor TF Capital to form CytoLynx Therapeutics with $45 million in funding in September 2021.
  • Related: Cytovia, Cellectis Expand Collaboration On Gene-Edited Cancer Platform In China.
  • The blank-check deal gives Cytovia about $227 million in gross proceeds. 
  • The transaction would value the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $602 million.
  • Isleworth will be renamed Cytovia Therapeutics Inc and start trading on NASDAQ under the ticker INKC.
  • The deal will bankroll INDs and initiate Phase 1/2 trials for four assets: CYT-303, CYT-100, CYT-150, and CYT-503.
  • Isleworth has also secured an additional $20 million for the deal from new investors. 
  • Concurrent with the business combination agreement, Cellectis received a $20 million convertible note in payment of the upfront collaboration consideration.
  • Price Action: CLLS shares are up 1.89% at $3.77 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsSPACsSPACs AttackBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareFinancingOfferingsIPOsGeneral