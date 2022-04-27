Natural Killer Cell Therapy Focused-Cytovia Turns To SPAC Merger For Public Market Debut

by

About 14 months after inking a natural killer cell deal with Cellectis SA CLLS , Cytovia plans to list on NASDAQ via a merger with the SPAC Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp ISLE .

, Cytovia plans to list on NASDAQ via a merger with the SPAC . The company went on to create a China joint venture. The biotech teamed up with China-based biotech investor TF Capital to form CytoLynx Therapeutics with $45 million in funding in September 2021.

The blank-check deal gives Cytovia about $227 million in gross proceeds.

The transaction would value the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $602 million.

Isleworth will be renamed Cytovia Therapeutics Inc and start trading on NASDAQ under the ticker INKC.

The deal will bankroll INDs and initiate Phase 1/2 trials for four assets: CYT-303, CYT-100, CYT-150, and CYT-503.

Isleworth has also secured an additional $20 million for the deal from new investors.

Concurrent with the business combination agreement, Cellectis received a $20 million convertible note in payment of the upfront collaboration consideration.

Price Action: CLLS shares are up 1.89% at $3.77 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

