Cytovia, Cellectis Expand Collaboration On Gene-Edited Cancer Platform In China
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 7:09am   Comments
  • Cytovia Therapeutics Inc and Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) have expanded their collaboration of TALEN gene-edited iPSC-derived NK and CAR-NK cells.
  • The expanded agreement will include a new CAR target and development in China by Cytovia's joint venture entity, CytoLynx Therapeutics.
  • The amended financial terms include an equity stake of $20 million in Cytovia stock and up to $805 million in milestones and single-digit sales-based royalty payments.
  • Cytovia will develop iNK products leveraging Cellectis' TALEN to perform gene-editing to minimize the risk of off-target effects and unlock the full potential of NK cells as the first line of defense against cancer. 
  • Cytovia is responsible for the differentiation and expansion of the gene-edited iPSC master cell bank into NK cells and is conducting the preclinical evaluation, clinical development, and commercialization. 
  • Related Link: Cellectis Unveils Four Additional Preclinical Candidates For Solid Tumors.
  • Price Action: CLLS shares closed at $9.1 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

