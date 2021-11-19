Cytovia, Cellectis Expand Collaboration On Gene-Edited Cancer Platform In China
- Cytovia Therapeutics Inc and Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) have expanded their collaboration of TALEN gene-edited iPSC-derived NK and CAR-NK cells.
- The expanded agreement will include a new CAR target and development in China by Cytovia's joint venture entity, CytoLynx Therapeutics.
- The amended financial terms include an equity stake of $20 million in Cytovia stock and up to $805 million in milestones and single-digit sales-based royalty payments.
- Cytovia will develop iNK products leveraging Cellectis' TALEN to perform gene-editing to minimize the risk of off-target effects and unlock the full potential of NK cells as the first line of defense against cancer.
- Cytovia is responsible for the differentiation and expansion of the gene-edited iPSC master cell bank into NK cells and is conducting the preclinical evaluation, clinical development, and commercialization.
- Price Action: CLLS shares closed at $9.1 on Thursday.
