Johnson & Johnson Initiates Legal Action Against Entities Selling Fake HIV Medications

has filed the latest lawsuit to combat illicit sales of drugs in the U.S., alleging that several drug distributors and pharmacies are selling counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs. J&J said in a suit that in some cases, bottles labeled as one drug were filled with pills of a different HIV medicine, writes Wall Street Journal.

In at least one instance, a bottle purporting to be HIV medication contained antipsychotic pills, J&J said in court documents.

Gilead Alleges Counterfeiting Network Sold Fake HIV Drugs. J&J alleged in its suit that three drug distributors - SafeChain Solutions LLC, ProPharma Distribution LLC, and Scripts Wholesale Inc - have sold large quantities of counterfeit HIV medications.

J&J alleged that several complaints of pills in the wrong bottle could be traced to SafeChain and Scripts and that ProPharma acknowledged possessing hundreds of bottles of J&J HIV medication that proved to be counterfeit.

Image by Tumisu from Pixaby

