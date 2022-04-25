Poland, Moderna Working Towards Increased Flexibility Of COVID-19 Vaccine Contracts: Reuters

by

Poland can compromise with Moderna Inc MRNA on increasing the flexibility of COVID-19 vaccine contracts, Reuters reported citing the health minister, striking an upbeat tone after initial talks with the company.

on increasing the flexibility of COVID-19 vaccine contracts, Reuters reported citing the health minister, striking an upbeat tone after initial talks with the company. Poland has said it will not take or pay for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under the European Union's supply contract.

Reuters reported that Poland already has sufficient doses, potentially setting the stage for a legal battle with manufacturers.

Related: Moderna Says Dual Variant COVID-19 Booster With Beta is Better Effective Against Omicron Than Current Jab.

Moderna Says Dual Variant COVID-19 Booster With Beta is Better Effective Against Omicron Than Current Jab. Poland has witnessed lower vaccine uptake than many other European countries. It is seeing its public finances stretched by the effects of the war in neighboring Ukraine, which has resulted in 2.9 million refugees entering Poland.

"Thank you, @moderna_tx, for the dialogue started today," Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter.

"The company's initial reaction to our proposals to make the contract terms regarding the purchase of vaccines more flexible allows us to continue the talks. The company sees space to implement them, so I am counting on reaching a compromise."

Poland has been receiving COVID-19 vaccines under supply contracts agreed between the European Commission and vaccine makers such as BioNTech SE BNTX / Pfizer Inc PFE , as well as Moderna.

/ , as well as Moderna. Poland's biggest supplier is Pfizer.

Price Action: MRNA shares are up 7.10% at $150.38 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.