Moderna Says Dual Variant COVID-19 Booster With Beta is Better Effective Against Omicron Than Current Jab

- Moderna Inc MRNA said a COVID-19 booster designed to target the Beta variant and the original coronavirus generated a better immune response against several virus variants, including Omicron.
- Moderna said the results were a good sign for the company's plans for future shots targeting two COVID-19 variants.
- The company said the bivalent vaccine with Beta generated higher neutralizing antibody titers against the Omicron variant at one and six months after the shot was given than the booster of its original vaccine currently in use.
- The company said it was especially encouraging that the bivalent vaccine induced higher antibody responses against variants not explicitly included in the vaccine.
- The 50-microgram bivalent booster, which the company calls mRNA 1273.211, was tested on 300 people.
- Moderna has started testing a different bivalent shot combining an Omicron-specific vaccine with its original.
- Moderna said that initial data from that vaccine is expected later in the second quarter.
- It is also testing a monovalent booster targeted at Omicron alone.
