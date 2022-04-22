QQQ
EMA's Advisory Committee Backs Approval Of Incyte's Capmatinib In Advanced Lung Cancer Setting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 22, 2022 12:00 PM | 1 min read
  • The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommends granting marketing authorization for Incyte Corporation's INCY capmatinib (Tabrecta) for advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The positive opinion covers capmatinib as a monotherapy for advanced NSCLC harboring alterations to mesenchymalepithelial-transition factor gene (MET) exon 14 (METex14) skipping those who require systemic therapy before treatment with immunotherapy and/or platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • The CHMP opinion is based on data from the Phase 2 GEOMETRY mono-1 study that demonstrated positive overall response rates (ORR).
  • In the 31 patients who received Tabrecta as second-line therapy in the METex14 skipping pretreated population, a confirmed ORR of 51.6% was achieved.
  • The ORR across all 100 previously-treated patients, which included patients who received one or two prior lines of systemic therapy, was 44.0%.
  • Novartis AG NVS has exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to Tabrecta. 
  • Incyte is eligible for over $500 million in milestones and royalties of between 12-14% on global net sales by Novartis.
  • Price Action: INCY shares are down 0.52% at $76.46 during the market session on the last check Friday.

