Scynexis's Oral Ibrexafungerp Shows Potency Against Severe Fungal Infections

SCYNEXIS Inc SCYX has announced interim data from its ongoing Phase 3 FURI and CARES studies of ibrexafungerp in severe fungal infections.

FURI study included fungal infections patients who are either intolerant to standard antifungal therapy or experience refractory fungal infections despite treatment.

The CARES study is evaluating oral ibrexafungerp in patients with systemic infections caused by C. auris.

Of the 131 study cases analyzed, 61.1% achieved a complete or partial response or clinical improvement.

22.1% achieved stable disease, a favorable outcome in patients with severe progressive fungal infections.

11.5% were considered no response, including two patients who died of an underlying condition unrelated to the treatment, and 5.3% were indeterminate.

SCYNEXIS will present additional details from these interim analyses at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

SCYNEXIS h as priced its underwritten public offering of common stock, pre-funded warrants, and warrants for gross proceeds of $45 million.

The shares and warrants have an offer price of $3.00, and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at $2.999.

Price Action: SCYX shares are down 23.30% at $2.41 during the market session on the last check Friday.

