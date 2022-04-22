Scynexis's Oral Ibrexafungerp Shows Potency Against Severe Fungal Infections

- SCYNEXIS Inc SCYX has announced interim data from its ongoing Phase 3 FURI and CARES studies of ibrexafungerp in severe fungal infections.
- FURI study included fungal infections patients who are either intolerant to standard antifungal therapy or experience refractory fungal infections despite treatment.
- The CARES study is evaluating oral ibrexafungerp in patients with systemic infections caused by C. auris.
- Of the 131 study cases analyzed, 61.1% achieved a complete or partial response or clinical improvement.
- 22.1% achieved stable disease, a favorable outcome in patients with severe progressive fungal infections.
- 11.5% were considered no response, including two patients who died of an underlying condition unrelated to the treatment, and 5.3% were indeterminate.
- SCYNEXIS will present additional details from these interim analyses at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.
- SCYNEXIS has priced its underwritten public offering of common stock, pre-funded warrants, and warrants for gross proceeds of $45 million.
- The shares and warrants have an offer price of $3.00, and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at $2.999.
- Price Action: SCYX shares are down 23.30% at $2.41 during the market session on the last check Friday.
