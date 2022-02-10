 Skip to main content

Scynexis Aces Ibrexafungerp Late-Stage Study To Prevent Vaginal Yeast Infections
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 9:52am   Comments
Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) has announced results from its Phase 3 CANDLE study of oral ibrexafungerp to prevent recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (rVVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection. 

  • The Company plans to submit a supplemental marketing application to prevent rVVC in 1H of 2022 with anticipated approval by the end of the year.
  • The 260-subject study showed that 65.4% of patients receiving ibrexafungerp achieved clinical success by having no recurrence at all through Week 24 compared to 53.1% of placebo-treated patients.
  • Related: Scynexis' Brexafemme For Vaginal Yeast Infections Secures 10 Years Regulatory Exclusivity.
  • The advantage of ibrexafungerp over placebo was sustained over the three-month follow-up period and remained statistically significant.
  • The study also evaluated an additional group of 24 patients who failed to respond to the initial three-day fluconazole regimen and received a one-day open-label treatment course of ibrexafungerp (300 mg BID). 
  • 71% of ibrexafungerp treated patients achieved a significant reduction or elimination of signs and symptoms.
  • Ibrexafungerp is the only fungicidal oral treatment for vaginal yeast infections and received FDA approval in June last year.
  • Price Action: SCYX shares are down 0.77% at $5.13 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

