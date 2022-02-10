Scynexis Aces Ibrexafungerp Late-Stage Study To Prevent Vaginal Yeast Infections
Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) has announced results from its Phase 3 CANDLE study of oral ibrexafungerp to prevent recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (rVVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection.
- The Company plans to submit a supplemental marketing application to prevent rVVC in 1H of 2022 with anticipated approval by the end of the year.
- The 260-subject study showed that 65.4% of patients receiving ibrexafungerp achieved clinical success by having no recurrence at all through Week 24 compared to 53.1% of placebo-treated patients.
- The advantage of ibrexafungerp over placebo was sustained over the three-month follow-up period and remained statistically significant.
- The study also evaluated an additional group of 24 patients who failed to respond to the initial three-day fluconazole regimen and received a one-day open-label treatment course of ibrexafungerp (300 mg BID).
- 71% of ibrexafungerp treated patients achieved a significant reduction or elimination of signs and symptoms.
- Ibrexafungerp is the only fungicidal oral treatment for vaginal yeast infections and received FDA approval in June last year.
- Price Action: SCYX shares are down 0.77% at $5.13 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
