PBI Recently Installed Its Commercial Scale Nanoemulsion Tech For "Safer, Healthier Foods And Beverages" at Ohio State's Renowned Advanced Food Technology Pilot Plant

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Pressure BioSciences Inc. PBIO partnered with The Ohio State University (Ohio State) to develop the first commercial-scale processing system that uses the company’s Ultra Shear Technology™ (USTTM) platform.

The pressure-based equipment is reportedly uniquely capable of producing nanoemulsions — an emulsion with oil droplets so small (nano) they can’t recombine and separate from the rest of the mixture like standard emulsions do. With demonstrations expected to begin at Ohio State this summer, UST processing could have major implications for food and beverage companies and businesses in the health and wellness space.

PBI And Ohio State Partner To Develop And Explore Commercial Uses Of UST Platform

PBI’s UST platform for nano emulsification of oil-based products, like CBD oil or Vitamin D3 oil, allows a manufacturer to “destroy bacteria and other pathogens, which in turn may reduce or eliminate the need for chemical (anti-microbial) additives, thus increasing food safety and quality,” said PBI Vice President Dr. Edmund Ting, who is the head of engineering at PBIO, and co-investigator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture fundedUST project with Ohio State.

Beyond removing bacteria and other pathogens, UST-processed nanoemulsions can also be more stable, meaning manufacturers won’t have to rely on additives to stop the mixture from separating as they do in larger emulsions like salad dressings or natural peanut butter.

“It’s not just drinks that might soon be preserved in a much healthier way, as UST can also be used by food manufacturers in the healthier processing of sauces, condiments and other liquid foods, including nutritional drinks, ice cream mix, juices and food emulsions,” said Professor V.M. “Bala” Balasubramaniam, an expert in food processing who heads the project at Ohio State.

PBI also reported that because the nano-sized oil droplets are not only more stable but also more readily absorbed by the human body, UST processing could also improve the bioavailability of oil-based nutrients like antioxidants (Astaxanthin) and cannabidiol (CBD) that are typically difficult for the body to absorb because they are contained in oil.

In studies using this novel platform, UST successfully processed Astaxanthin, one of the world’s most potent antioxidants, into a more bioavailable, shelf-stable nanoemulsion that can then be easily infused into beverages or or liquid foods. In December, its CBD oil nanoemulsion demonstrated a record-breaking 18-months of shelf stability at room temperature.

PBI Expects Commercial Scale UST Platform To Reach The Market This Year

The installation at OSU earlier this month represents the first commercial-scale version of PBI’s technology. It’s also the next step in the company’s plan to see the UST platform in commercial use before the end of 2022.

Last year, PBI and OSU formed the Food Industry Consortium, which gives member companies from around the world first rights to see the newly installed pilot technology in action and license it to develop their own products with this patented high-pressure platform.

“As new and commercially relevant UST applications are demonstrated, and consortium members utilize their first rights to license them for their own use, Ohio State and PBI will both benefit from resulting royalty streams,” PBI President and CEO Richard T. Schumacher said.

The company’s other pressure-based technologies are used across a wide range of industries, including food safety, forensics, medical diagnostics, and biopharmaceuticals. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) system, for example, is used by over 225 customers including industry leaders like Pfizer Inc. PFE, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY and Merck & Co. Inc. MRK.

