Windtree Reveals Encouraging Data From Istaroxime Study In Early Cardiogenic Shock

Windtree Therapeutics Inc WINT has announced positive primary results with istaroxime in rapidly raising systolic blood pressure.

Istaroxime is a first-in-class dual mechanism therapy designed to improve systolic and diastolic cardiac function.

Windtree is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary disorders.

What Happened: The SEISMiC Phase 2 study enrolled 60 patients with early cardiogenic shock due to severe heart failure with systolic blood pressures (SBP) between 75-90 mmHg.

Two istaroxime doses were evaluated, 1.5 µg/kg/min in the first group and 1.0 µg/kg/min in the next group.

These groups were combined for analysis and compared to a placebo.

The study met its primary endpoint in SBP profile over six hours, with the istaroxime treated group performing significantly better than the control group.

Read Next: Windtree Posts Mid-Stage Study Data On Lucinactant For COVID-19-Associated Respiratory Distress.

Why It Matters: Cardiogenic shock is a condition that occurs when the heart is failing significantly and cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to the brain, kidneys, and other vital organs.

Mortality rates are significant and, depending on severity, ranging from 7% to 40% in the U.S.

Further details of the study results are planned to be presented at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure meeting to be held next month.

Price Action: WINT shares closed 1.52% higher at $1.00 on Tuesday.

Photo via Company website