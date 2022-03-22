Windtree Posts Mid-Stage Study Data On Lucinactant For COVID-19-Associated Respiratory Distress

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Windtree Therapeutics Inc WINT announced results from its Phase 2 study of lucinactant (KL4 surfactant) for severe COVID-19 associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and lung injury.
- The Phase 2 trial was designed to assess reconstituted lyophilized lucinactant's feasibility, safety, and tolerability. The study enrolled 20 critically ill patients who were intubated and on mechanical ventilation due to severe COVID-19 associated ARDS.
- The trial demonstrated that intratracheal administration of reconstituted lyophilized lucinactant was generally safe and well-tolerated and could be safely administered to critically ill, mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients.
- Related: Windtree Therapeutics Concludes Enrollment In Mid-Stage Cardiogenic Shock Study, Data Expected In April.
- Compared to earlier trials in non-COVID-19 ARDS where patients were administered Surfaxin, a different formulation of lucinactant, reconstituted lyophilized lucinactant was easier and faster to administer was associated with fewer peri-dosing side effects.
- Price Action: WINT shares are down 6.59% at $1.02 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
